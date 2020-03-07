Baker, Harper rally Rutgers past Purdue 71-68 in OT

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Geo Baker scored 19 points to help lift Rutgers to a 71-68 overtime victory over Purdue Saturday in the final regular season game for both teams.

Ron Harper Jr. added 15 points, including the winner, for the Scarlet Knights (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten).

Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic made a 3-pointer and tied the game at 66-all in overtime. But Harper Jr. answered immediately with his third 3-pointer to put the Scarlet Knights ahead for good at 69-66 with 1:10 to go.

Eric Hunter Jr. was fouled and sank two of three free throws to narrow the deficit to 69-68. Baker hit a shot with 11 seconds left to make it 71-68. Purdue failed to get a 3-point shot off in time.

Stefanovic was high for the Boilermakers (16-15, 9-11) with 22 points. Hunter added 12 points for Purdue, which saw its NCAA Tournament hopes dwindle.

Hunter missed an opportunity to win in regulation for Purdue when he missed the second of two free throws with 2.7 seconds remaining. His first free throw tied it a 61-all. The Scarlet Knights got the rebound, but were unable to get a shot off.

Hunter’s layup had put Purdue ahead 60-59 with 30 seconds to go. But Baker answered with a step-back jumper to put Rutgers ahead.

Trailing 39-33, Purdue launched an 8-0 run to take a brief 41-39 lead.

The game remained tight over the next several minutes. Purdue center Matt Haarms electrified the crowd with a big dunk following a missed 3-pointer by Jahaad Proctor to put the Boilermakers ahead 49-47.

Any momentum was short-lived as Rutgers regained the lead on a 3-pointer by Baker to grab a 51-49 lead with 5:43 left.

With 1:27 left, Baker hit two free throws to push the Scarlet Knights’ lead to 59-55. Stefanovic sank a 3-pointer while falling down to narrow the deficit to 59-58.

Rutgers’ Jacob Young missed two free throws with 57 seconds left.

In the first half, Young sank a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left to give Rutgers a 36-33 lead at the break. The Scarlet Knights made 6 of 9 3-pointers in opening half while Purdue was 3 of 13. In addition, Rutgers held a 23-13 rebounding edge in the first half.

Overall, Rugers shot 44% and Purdue 34%.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: Got a Big Ten road victory to likely seal an NCAA Tournament bid.

Purdue: Boilermakers saw their NCAA Tournament hopes fade by finishing below .500 in conference. Purdue will likely need a deep run in the conference tournament.

UP NEXT

Rutgers will play Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, likely seeded eighth or ninth, depending on Michigan’s game at Maryland on Sunday

Purdue will be seeded 10th in the Big Ten Tournament, playing the seventh seed on Thursday.

