Balanced Arkansas tops Southern 79-44 to remain unbeaten

Recommended Video:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Davonte Davis scored 14 points to lead six in double-figures and Arkansas remains undefeated with a 79-44 rout over Southern on Wednesday night.

Moses Moody, a freshman from Little Rock, Arkansas, had 12 points for Arkansas (5-0). Moody is the only Razorback to score in double figures in each game.

Jalen Tate and JD Notae had 12 points, and Justin Smith and Desi Sills added 11 apiece for Arkansas, which had its Tuesday game against Tulsa postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Moody, Tate and Notae each scored nine points as the Razorbacks built a 42-20 halftime lead. Arkansas opened the second half on a 11-6 surge that included a Smith dunk and Sills' 3-pointer with 15 minutes to play.

But the Razorbacks were scoreless more than four minutes before Vance Jackson, Notae and Moody hit consecutive 3-pointers to stretch their lead to 62-34 midway through the second half.

Jayden Saddler scored nine points and had six rebounds to lead Southern (0-3), which was scheduled to play at top-ranked Gonzaga on Thursday prior to Gonzaga pausing team activities due to COVID-19.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Central Arkansas, Oral Roberts and Abilene Christian before opening Southeastern Conference play at Auburn on Dec. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25