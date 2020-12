MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jack Knight kicked a 22-yard field goal with 29 seconds left, to cap a 17-point, fourth-quarter run, and Ball State rallied to beat Western Michigan 30-27 on Saturday to reach the Mid-American Conference title game for the first time since 2008.

Ball State (5-1) will attempt to slow down Jaret Patterson and No. 24 Buffalo for the MAC championship on Friday.