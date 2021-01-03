Bal_FG Tucker 34, 8:08. Drive: 12 plays, 59 yards, 6:52. Key Plays: Edwards 3 run on 3rd-and-1; L.Jackson 13 run; Duvernay 22 run on 3rd-and-1; L.Jackson 10 pass to Edwards; L.Jackson 2 run on 3rd-and-10. Baltimore 3, Cincinnati 0.

Bal_Boykin 43 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 3:48. Drive: 6 plays, 69 yards, 2:52. Key Plays: L.Jackson 12 run; Edwards 6 run on 3rd-and-2. Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 0.

Second Quarter

Bal_M.Brown 18 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 4:26. Drive: 17 plays, 93 yards, 8:39. Key Plays: L.Jackson 8 run on 3rd-and-5; Dobbins 22 run; Edwards 3 run on 3rd-and-1; L.Jackson 5 run on 3rd-and-8; L.Jackson 7 pass to M.Brown on 4th-and-3. Baltimore 17, Cincinnati 0.

Cin_FG Seibert 38, :32. Drive: 8 plays, 55 yards, 3:54. Key Plays: Allen 21 pass to Carter; Perine 13 run. Baltimore 17, Cincinnati 3.

Third Quarter

Bal_Dobbins 4 run (Tucker kick), 9:55. Drive: 5 plays, 70 yards, 2:40. Key Plays: L.Jackson 18 run; Dobbins 27 run; L.Jackson 20 run. Baltimore 24, Cincinnati 3.

Bal_M.Brown 9 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 3:44. Drive: 10 plays, 50 yards, 5:10. Key Plays: L.Jackson 7 run on 3rd-and-6; Edwards 11 run on 3rd-and-2; L.Jackson 2 pass to M.Brown on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 31, Cincinnati 3.

Bal_Dobbins 72 run (Tucker kick), 1:45. Drive: 2 plays, 80 yards, 00:53. Key Play: Peters 0 interception return to Baltimore 20. Baltimore 38, Cincinnati 3.

A_10,499.

___

Bal Cin FIRST DOWNS 24 10 Rushing 19 7 Passing 5 1 Penalty 0 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 11-17 1-9 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-2 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 525 195 Total Plays 73 40 Avg Gain 7.2 4.9 NET YARDS RUSHING 404 147 Rushes 54 19 Avg per rush 7.5 7.7 NET YARDS PASSING 121 48 Sacked-Yds lost 0-0 0-0 Gross-Yds passing 121 48 Completed-Att. 11-19 6-21 Had Intercepted 1 2 Yards-Pass Play 6.4 2.3 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-6-5 2-2-2 PUNTS-Avg. 2-50.0 7-48.4 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 10 60 Punt Returns 2-10 2-26 Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-34 Interceptions 2-0 1-0 PENALTIES-Yds 6-49 3-29 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 40:31 19:29

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Dobbins 13-160, Jackson 11-97, Edwards 12-60, Ingram 9-39, Duvernay 1-22, Hill 2-21, Huntley 6-5. Cincinnati, T.Williams 4-74, Perine 9-51, Boyd 1-11, Bernard 3-7, Erickson 1-2, Allen 1-2.

PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 10-18-1-113, Huntley 1-1-0-8. Cincinnati, Allen 6-21-2-48.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, M.Brown 5-41, Andrews 4-27, Boykin 1-43, Edwards 1-10. Cincinnati, Sample 2-15, Carter 1-21, Erickson 1-8, T.Williams 1-3, Boyd 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, Duvernay 2-10. Cincinnati, Erickson 2-26.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, None. Cincinnati, B.Wilson 2-34.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, Judon 3-3-0, Clark 3-1-0, Bowser 3-0-0, Queen 2-2-0, Averett 2-0-0, Fort 1-1-0, B.Williams 1-1-0, Humphrey 1-0-0, Madubuike 1-0-0, Peters 1-0-0, Ward 1-0-0, Elliott 0-2-0, Wolfe 0-2-0, Harrison 0-1-0. Cincinnati, Bynes 7-3-0, Davis-Gaither 6-3-0, Pratt 6-2-0, Bates 5-3-0, Hubbard 3-2-0, Sims 3-1-0, Covington 2-4-0, McKenzie 2-2-0, Lawson 2-0-0, X.Williams 1-4-0, Bell 1-2-0, Evans 1-2-0, Phillips 1-2-0, Brown 1-1-0, Davis 1-0-0, Kareem 1-0-0, S.Williams 1-0-0, Bledsoe 0-1-0, Hunt 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, Clark 1-0, Peters 1-0. Cincinnati, Davis-Gaither 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Land Clark, Ump Alan Eck, HL Tripp Sutter, LJ Mark Stewart, FJ Tra Blake, SJ Mearl Robinson, BJ Tony Josselyn, Replay John McGrath.