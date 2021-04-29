Skip to main content
Sports

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 8 3 Totals 32 4 7 4
LeMahieu 1b-2b 3 1 1 0 Mullins cf 3 2 1 1
Stanton dh 5 0 3 0 Hays lf 3 0 1 1
Torres ss 5 0 1 1 Mancini dh 4 1 3 2
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0
Odor 2b 2 0 1 2 Severino c 4 0 1 0
Judge ph 1 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0
Wade 2b-rf 1 0 0 0 Stewart rf 4 0 0 0
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 Urías ss 3 1 0 0
Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0
Frazier rf 3 0 0 0
Ford ph-1b 1 1 0 0
Gardner lf 4 1 1 0
New York 000 020 001 0 3
Baltimore 100 001 010 1 4

E_Torres (3). DP_New York 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_New York 12, Baltimore 5. 2B_Torres (5), Hays (2). HR_Mancini (5). SF_Mullins (1). S_Hays (1), Valaika (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montgomery 5 6 2 2 1 1
Green 2 0 0 0 0 4
O'Day 1 1 1 1 1 0
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 3
Loaisiga L,2-1 2-3 0 1 0 0 0
Baltimore
López 4 4 2 2 2 3
Plutko 2 1-3 3 0 0 1 1
Lakins Sr. 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Fry 1 0 0 0 1 2
Valdez BS,5-7 1 1 1 1 2 2
Scott W,1-2 1 0 0 0 1 2

Montgomery pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, López pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_López (Odor). WP_López.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:30. A_7,738 (45,971).