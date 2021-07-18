Baltimore-Kansas City Runs

Orioles third. Austin Wynns walks. Cedric Mullins lines out to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor. Austin Hays singles to left field. Austin Wynns to second. Trey Mancini flies out to right field to Ryan O'Hearn. DJ Stewart walks. Austin Hays to second. Austin Wynns to third. Ramon Urias singles to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. DJ Stewart to third. Austin Hays scores. Austin Wynns scores. Domingo Leyba flies out to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 2, Royals 0.

Orioles fifth. Cedric Mullins lines out to center field to Michael A. Taylor. Austin Hays doubles to left center field. Trey Mancini singles to center field. Austin Hays scores. DJ Stewart strikes out swinging. Ramon Urias flies out to deep right field to Ryan O'Hearn.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 3, Royals 0.

Orioles sixth. Domingo Leyba pops out to Hunter Dozier. Ryan McKenna singles to right center field. Kelvin Gutierrez pops out to shallow infield to Carlos Santana. Austin Wynns doubles to left field. Ryan McKenna scores. Cedric Mullins lines out to shortstop to Nicky Lopez.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 4, Royals 0.

Orioles eighth. Domingo Leyba doubles to deep right field. Ryan McKenna reaches on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield. Domingo Leyba to third. Fielding error by Greg Holland. Kelvin Gutierrez reaches on error. Ryan McKenna to second. Domingo Leyba scores. Fielding error by Hunter Dozier. Austin Wynns lines out to right field to Ryan O'Hearn. Cedric Mullins grounds out to first base to Carlos Santana. Kelvin Gutierrez to second. Ryan McKenna to third. Austin Hays lines out to left field to Andrew Benintendi.

1 run, 1 hit, 2 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 5, Royals 0.