Baltimore-Toronto Runs

Blue jays first. Cavan Biggio grounds out to first base, Hanser Alberto to Renato Nunez. Randal Grichuk strikes out swinging. Rowdy Tellez walks. Teoscar Hernandez singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Rowdy Tellez to third. Fielding error by Anthony Santander. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to deep left field. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Rowdy Tellez scores. Travis Shaw grounds out to shallow infield to Renato Nunez.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Blue jays 2, Orioles 0.

Blue jays fourth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to center field. Travis Shaw singles to shallow right field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. Derek Fisher reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Travis Shaw out at second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Danny Jansen flies out to left field to Ryan Mountcastle. Joe Panik doubles to deep right field. Derek Fisher to third. Cavan Biggio singles to left field. Joe Panik scores. Derek Fisher scores. Randal Grichuk pops out to shallow infield to Hanser Alberto.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 5, Orioles 0.