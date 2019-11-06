Bardreau helps Islanders beat Senators for 10th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Bardreau scored his first NHL goal on a penalty shot in the second period, and the New York Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 Tuesday night for their 10th straight win.

Cal Clutterbuck and Casey Cizikas each had a goal and an assist, and Josh Bailey also scored to help the Islanders win their first game in Brooklyn this season and extend their winning streak to the second-longest in franchise history, trailing only a 15-game run Jan. 21 to Feb. 20, 1982. Thomas Greiss stopped 27 shots.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal for the Senators and Craig Anderson finished with 28 saves. Ottawa had won three of five after starting the season 1-6-1.

With the score tied 1-1 after one period, the Senators went on a power play early in the second. Ottawa, with the league's worst man-advantage attack, had three shots on goal, including a slap shot by Anthony Duclair 5 1/2 minutes in and a wrist shot by Thomas Chabot 7 seconds later, but Greiss stopped them all.

Cizikas had a chance to put the Islanders ahead on a breakaway, but Anderson stopped his initial attempt and then the follow with 6 1/2 minutes left in the period.

New York Islanders center Cole Bardreau (34) celebrates after scoring a penalty shot past Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson (41) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in New York. less New York Islanders center Cole Bardreau (34) celebrates after scoring a penalty shot past Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson (41) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in ... more Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Bardreau helps Islanders beat Senators for 10th straight win 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

About two minutes later, Bardreau had a breakaway but was pulled down by Mark Borowiecki to earn a penalty shot. The rookie skated in on Anderson and beat him through the five-hole for his first NHL goal in his seventh game. It was the second time the Islanders scored on a penalty shot against the Senators this season. Nick Leddy did it in a 4-2 win at Ottawa on Oct. 25.

Cizikas extended the lead to 3-1 at the midpoint of the third as he got a cross-ice pass from Clutterbuck and fired a slap shot past Anderson from the right circle for his first of the season and seventh career short-handed goal.

Bailey made it a three-goal advantage just 40 seconds later as he tipped Noah Dobson's shot past Anderson for his sixth

The Senators got on the scoreboard first on a short-handed goal with Artem Anisimov off for hooking Mathew Barzal. Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock misplayed the puck behind the net and it lay there as Vladislav Namestnikov skated up and sent a pass in front to Pageau, who put it in on Greiss' glove side at 7:44 of the first. It was Pageau's sixth of the season and third in two nights.

Clutterbuck tied it with his first just 39 seconds later. Devon Toews fired a shot from the left point that was tipped by Cizikas in front but stopped by Anderson. However, Clutterbuck backhanded the rebound up high on the goalie's glove side.

NOTES: Islanders C Derick Brassard played in his 800th career regular-season game, joining teammates Clutterbuck and Josh Bailey in reaching the milestone this season. ... The Islanders are splitting home games between Brooklyn's Barclays Center and the Nassau Coliseum for second straight season. Last season they played 21 at the Coliseum and 20 at Barclays. This season the split is 28 at the Coliseum and 13 in Brooklyn. ... New York opened a season-high four-game homestand, with the first three at Barclays Center and finale against Toronto at Nassau Coliseum on Oct. 13. ... The teams wrap up their three-game season series March 5 at Ottawa. ... Namestnikov is just three assists shy of 100 for his career. He now has five assists and 10 points in 12 games since being acquired from the New York Rangers. ... Pageau's goal was the fourth short-handed for the Senators this season, and the first given up by the Islanders. ... Senators RW Connor Brown snapped a six-game point streak (two goals, five assists). ... Duclair ended a five-game point streak (four goals and two assists).

UP NEXT

Senators: Host Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Islanders: Host Pittsburgh on Thursday night in first of three games against Penguins in six-game stretch.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports