Barnes leads Indiana State over Loyola Marymount 72-60

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Jordan Barnes scored 29 points, tying his career high, and Indiana State defeated Loyola Marymount 72-60 in the Junkanoo Jam on Friday for its first win of the season.

Barnes buried 7 of 9 shots from 3-point range, hit his only 2-pointer and made 6 of 7 free throws for the Sycamores (1-4). Barnes added five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Cooper Neese hit 4 of 8 from distance and scored 21 with five boards and four assists. Jake Laravia hit both of his 3-point attempts and scored 10.

Ivan Alipiev had 13 points for the Lions (2-3). Eli Scott added 11 points and 10 rebounds, while reserve Keli Leaupepe had 10 points and five boards.

Indiana State shot 52% percent from the floor and 56% from distance (14 of 25). LMU shot 45% percent overall but just 21% from beyond the arc (3 of 14).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com