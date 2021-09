CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Eric Barriere threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third in the first half and Eastern Washington cruised to a 56-7 win over Division II Central Washington on Saturday.

The Eagles (2-0) had 388 yards by intermission, holding the Wildcats (1-1) to 87, 65 coming on their opening drive that cut the EWU lead to 8-7.