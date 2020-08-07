Basketball player dies during training in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Former Florida State center Michael Ojo died on Friday after collapsing during training in Serbia, his former team Red Star Belgrade said. He was 27.

The Nigerian-born basketball player was taken to a hospital in the Serbian capital, but doctors failed to resuscitate him, Belgrade media reported.

“The sudden and shocking death has deeply shaken everyone in the club,” Red Star said in a statement.

Ojo was reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus, but also that he had recovered. Local media reported that he died of a heart attack.

After going undrafted in 2017, Ojo moved to Europe where he started his professional basketball career with FMP Belgrade. In 2018, he signed with the regional Adriatic League champions, Red Star Belgrade, where he was hugely popular among the club’s fans.

“Farewell good giant,” said a post on a Red Star fan page.

Ojo averaged 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in the ABA league and 4.1 points and 3 rebounds in the EuroLeague with Red Star.

In this photo taken Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, CSKA Moscow's Kyle Hines, right, tries to score as Red Star's Michael Ojo block him during their Euroleague basketball match in Belgrade, Serbia. Former Florida State center Michael Ojo has died after collapsing during training in Serbia. Serbian Media and his former teammates say the 27-year-old Nigerian-born basketball player was on Friday taken to a hospital in the Serbian capital, but doctors failed to revive him. less In this photo taken Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, CSKA Moscow's Kyle Hines, right, tries to score as Red Star's Michael Ojo block him during their Euroleague basketball match in Belgrade, Serbia. Former Florida State ... more Photo: Darko Vojinovic, AP Photo: Darko Vojinovic, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Basketball player dies during training in Serbia 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The Belgrade club released him at the end of this season and Ojo was believed to be looking for another team in Europe.

The towering 7-feet-1-inch (2.16 m) center wore shoe size 21 and Nike reportedly had to spend $15,000 on a machine to create a size to fit him while he played college basketball in Florida.