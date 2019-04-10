Beal averages 25-5-5; Wizards lose 50th, 116-110 to Celtics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal's Washington Wizards were irrelevant long ago this season. He still had some personal business to take care of.

Beal became the first player in Wizards franchise history to average at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists, while appearing in all 82 games for the second consecutive season, and Washington picked up its 50th loss Tuesday night, 116-110 to the playoff-bound Boston Celtics, in a finale that was meaningless to both clubs.

"It was kind of a relief, in a way," Beal said of getting his fourth rebound on the night, which clinched the 25-5-5 averages. "That's another milestone accomplished. Granted, we didn't have the season we wanted."

Eliminated a while ago and bound for the draft lottery, the Wizards wound up 32-50, their most losses since going 29-53 in 2012-13. Team president Ernie Grunfeld was fired last week after 16 years in charge.

John Wall and Dwight Howard both missed most of the season with injuries.

"A lot of ups and downs," Beal said. "A lot of inconsistencies."

The two-time All-Star finished with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists on Tuesday, all before halftime.

"We've been out of the playoffs some time now. He could have easily taken a night off," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. "He didn't want to come out tonight."

The Celtics, who finished 49-33, already were assured of finishing as the No. 4 team in the Eastern Conference and facing the No. 5-seeded Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.

So there was no reason for Boston to care about Tuesday — or use its best players. Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford, Marcus Smart, Aron Baynes and Marcus Morris sat out, a group that includes six of the top seven Celtics in scoring and assists, along with the club's six leading rebounders.

The starting lineup was Jaylen Brown, Terry Rozier, Semi Ojeleye, Guerschon Yabusele and Robert Williams. Ojele, Yabusele and Williams had a combined three starts this season before Tuesday.

"We've had our moments. I'm not sure we've peaked, which I guess is a good thing," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. "Full steam ahead."

Celtics: Rozier scored 21 points. ... Signed G Jonathan Gibson. He played four games for Boston last season.

Wizards: Tomas Satoransky scored 19 points. ... Signed Gs Jordan McRae and Tarik Phillip.

WALL SPEAKS

Wizards PG Wall says he is not sure whether he will be able to play next season as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon. "I have no idea just yet," Wall told reporters at halftime. "That's my goal."

ROZIER'S COMPLAINT

"This season hasn't been fun, personally. I know there's better things to come," Rozier said. Asked to elaborate, he said: "I haven't had that much fun. Obviously last year was more fun to me, but it's not all about me."

Celtics: Game 1 of their first-round series against the Pacers will be in Boston; day and time to be announced.

Wizards: Season over. Time for a GM search and a rebuild.

