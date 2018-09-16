Bean, Miller lead as Columbia beats CCSU 41-24

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Josh Bean threw for 128 yards and a touchdown and Columbia beat Central Connecticut 41-24 on Saturday.

Dante Miller ran for 93 yards and a score for the Lions in their season opener. Ty Lenhart ran for two touchdowns and Chris Alleyne kicked a pair of field goals.

Lenhart scored on a 2-yard run following a CCSU fumble recovery by Sean White midway through the first quarter. The Blue Devils (1-2) evened it up on an 82-yard punt return by Tajik Bagley but Bean took the Lions ahead again with a 19-yard touchdown strike to Ronald Smith for a 14-7 advantage at the end of the quarter. They were up 17-14 at halftime and led the rest of the game.

Miller ran 83 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give the Lions their biggest margin, 41-17, with 6:52 left.

Jacob Dolegala threw for 320 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Devils who were held to just 45 yards rushing.