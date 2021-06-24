Beauvillier, Islanders beat Lightning in OT to force Game 7 VIN A. CHERWOO, AP Sports Writer June 24, 2021 Updated: June 24, 2021 12:41 a.m.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Trailing by two goals in the second period of an elimination game, the New York Islanders kept their composure. They got one goal before the end of the period, and tied it in the third.
Anthony Beauvillier then stole the puck and scored 1:08 into overtime as the Islanders rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Wednesday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their Stanley Cup semifinal series.