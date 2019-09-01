Bell hits 35th HR, Pirates clobber Rockies 11-4

DENVER (AP) — Josh Bell hit his 35th homer, Kevin Newman homered on the first pitch of the game and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 11-4 Saturday night.

Newman has nine hits, including three homers, in 14 at-bats in the series, and this was his second leadoff shot. Jose Osuna also connected, and the Pirates won for the 14th time in 18 games at Coors Field. Pittsburgh will try for a sweep Sunday.

Ryan McMahon and Daniel Murphy homered for the Rockies, who have lost five in a row and 11 of 13. A loss Sunday would be the second time in a week Colorado has been swept in a four-game series.

Not even the feel-good story of Tim Melville could help the Rockies on Saturday. In his first two starts since being recalled Aug. 21, the 29-year-old journeyman was 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA. After two innings and five runs — four earned — Saturday, his ERA was 3.21.

Newman connected off Melville (1-1) during a two-run first. The Pirates added three more in the second, two on a double by Bryan Reynolds.

McMahon hit is 19th in the second and Colorado added another in the third, but Bell and Osuna had solo homers in the fourth off Wes Parsons to make it 7-2. Bell's 35 homers are a franchise record for a switch-hitter.

Joe Musgrove (9-12) went six innings to get his first win in six starts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: OF Gregory Polanco (left shoulder) was transferred from the 10-day to the 60-day injured list.

WAIVER WIRE

The Pirates claimed left-handed pitcher Wei-Chung Wang off waivers from Oakland. Wang was 1-0 with a 3.33 ERA in 20 relief appearances with the Athletics. He is expected to join the team Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh LHP Steven Brault (3-3, 4.06) will make his second career start against the Colorado. The Rockies have not announced a starter for Sunday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports