Bellinger, Seager lead Dodgers past Pirates 7-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager both doubled and drove in two runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers slugged their way past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2 on Saturday night.

Max Muncy added two doubles for the Dodgers, who had eight two-base hits in all, the most in the major leagues this season.

Hyun-Jin Ryu (7-1) saw his scoreless streak ended at 32 innings when he gave up two runs in the second inning but settled down to get through six innings and win his fourth consecutive start for the Dodgers, who have won 8 of 10 overall. Ryu allowed a season-high 10 hits and struck out three. The 32-year-old left-hander's ERA ticked up to 1.65 after surrendering his first runs since May 1.

Ryu added the eighth double of his six-year career, a shot to the wall in right-center in the third that drove in Chris Taylor and gave Los Angeles the lead for good.

Julio Urias pitched two scoreless innings in his first appearance since returning from administrative leave following his arrest for investigation of misdemeanor domestic battery earlier this month.

Bellinger finished 2 for 4 to boost his major-league leading batting average to .391 as the Dodgers knocked around Pittsburgh's Joe Musgrove (3-5) to beat the Pirates for the 10th straight time.

Starling Marte had three of Pittsburgh's 11 hits. Josh Bell went 2 for 4 and Kevin Newman also had two hits but the Pirates went just 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base. Pittsburgh has dropped four of five.

Musgrove, who kept the Dodgers in check before coming undone late in a loss to Los Angeles on April 27, was almost too efficient. He threw 63 of his 84 pitches for strikes, and the Dodgers pounced. Musgrove gave up at least one run in four of his five innings, allowing six runs and 10 hits with no walks and a strikeout.

Ryu lacked his usual crispness following a rain delay of nearly two hours. The scoreless streak that began on May 1 against San Francisco ended when Bell led off the second with a double then raced home when Los Angeles catcher Russell Martin threw wide of third base trying to cut down Bell after Melky Cabrera's swinging bunt. Cabrera scored later in the inning on an RBI single by Cole Tucker to tie the score at 2.

Ryu, however, bounced back by taking a full-count pitch from Musgrove and sending it into the gap in right-center for his first double since April 27, 2018, against San Francisco. Taylor raced around from first to score to put Los Angeles up 3-2. Consecutive doubles by Muncy, Seager and Bellinger leading off the fifth and Martin added a sacrifice fly later in the inning to make it 6-2 and Ryu had all the cushion he needed.

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner was held out of the lineup as a preventative measure due to discomfort in his left shin. Turner fouled a ball off the shin in Tampa then slid into second base on Friday night. Manager Dave Roberts said the move was designed to make sure Turner was available on Sunday. ... RHP Pedro Baez (upper right leg contusion) was given a third straight game off.

Pirates: RHP Chris Stratton (right side discomfort) was placed on the 10-day injured list and moved Lonnie Chisenhall (fractured right index finger) to the 60-day injured list, though Chisenhall is eligible to return next week. Pittsburgh recalled RHP Dovydas Neverauskas from Triple-A Indianapolis and selected the contract of RHP Rookie Davis. Davis and Neverauskas both pitched in relief of Musgrove in an effort to help out Pittsburgh's overtaxed bullpen. ... C Francisco Cervelli left in the fourth inning with concussion-like symptoms shortly after getting hit in the helmet with a bat following a swing by Bellinger.

Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (5-2, 3.51 ERA) returns from a stint on the injured list with a left adductor contusion on Sunday. Opponents are hitting just .220 off Maeda in nine starts.

Pirates: Chris Archer (1-4, 5.55 ERA) looks for his first victory since April 7 in the series finale.

