Belmont Park barn under precautionary quarantine

NEW YORK (AP) — A barn at Belmont Park has been placed under a precautionary quarantine because of a suspected case of equine herpesvirus Type 1.

New York Racing Association officials say a 4-year-old colt trained by Chris Englehart exhibited fever and neurological symptoms associated with EHV-1 on Saturday and is being treated by a private veterinarian. The colt named Freudnme last raced at Finger Lakes in upstate New York in June 2019.

EHV-1 can cause upper respiratory infection in young horses. If a number of horses are housed together, they can become sick and then recover uneventfully. However, equine herpesvirus-1 can also cause a severe neurological disease that affects a horse's brain and spinal cord, and may result in paralysis and death.

NYRA says all 37 horses stabled in Barn 37 will be monitored daily for fever and other signs of illness. They won't be allowed to enter races or train among the general horse population. The length of the quarantine will depend on the results of tests.

Belmont's current meet ends July 12. It is racing without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes at the track a week ago.

