Bengals-Bills Stats
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|7
|10—17
|Buffalo
|8
|6
|0
|7—21
|First Quarter
Buf_Knox 1 pass from Allen (Beasley pass from Allen), 3:03.
|Second Quarter
Buf_FG Hauschka 34, 10:29.
Buf_FG Hauschka 45, 2:11.
|Third Quarter
Cin_Dalton 1 run (Bullock kick), 5:50.
|Fourth Quarter
Cin_Mixon 1 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 12:27.
Cin_FG Bullock 43, 4:54.
Buf_Gore 1 run (Hauschka kick), 1:50.
A_69,448.
___
|Cin
|Buf
|First downs
|17
|25
|Total Net Yards
|306
|416
|Rushes-yards
|19-67
|36-175
|Passing
|239
|241
|Punt Returns
|2-8
|3-4
|Kickoff Returns
|2-37
|1-23
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-27
|2-1
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-36-2
|23-36-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-10
|1-2
|Punts
|6-40.5
|5-34.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-54
|7-55
|Time of Possession
|23:06
|36:54
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 15-61, Bernard 3-5, Dalton 1-1. Buffalo, Gore 14-76, Allen 9-46, Yeldon 8-30, McKenzie 3-10, Knox 1-9, J.Brown 1-4.
PASSING_Cincinnati, Dalton 20-36-2-249. Buffalo, Allen 23-36-1-243.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Tate 6-88, Boyd 6-67, Mixon 2-34, Ross 2-22, Bernard 2-7, Eifert 1-18, Erickson 1-13. Buffalo, Beasley 8-48, J.Brown 4-51, Knox 3-67, Jones 2-33, Yeldon 2-19, Gore 2-13, McKenzie 1-9, Sweeney 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, Hauschka 62.
