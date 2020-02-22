Bergeron scores twice as Bruins beat Flames 4-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored two more goals, and the Boston Bruins beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Friday night for their fifth consecutive win.

Bergeron has scored 21 times in 32 games since returning from a lower-body injury on Dec. 9, an injury that sidelined him for seven games. He is tied with Alex Ovechkin for the NHL's second-most goals over that span, behind only Auston Matthews of Toronto with 25.

Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston (39-11-12), which opened a five-point lead on Tampa Bay atop the NHL's overall standings. David Pastrnak had two assists.

The Bruins, who have won 11 of 12 overall, also made a trade Friday, acquiring forward Ondrej Kase from Anaheim. Kase has missed the past five games with flu-like symptoms and won’t join his new team until the Bruins return home after completing a four-game trip at Vancouver on Saturday.

Boston sent veteran forward David Backes, defensive prospect Axel Andersson and a first-round pick to the Ducks in the deal.

Mikael Backlund had two goals and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for Calgary (31-25-6), which is fighting for a wild card in the Western Conference. The Flames head out on a five-game trip that begins Sunday in Detroit, before meeting the Bruins again on Tuesday.

Marchand gave Boston its first lead 52 seconds into the second period — making it 4-3 after trailing 3-1 — deflecting Brandon Carlo's point shot past Cam Talbot.

Bergeron got the comeback started at 6:12 of the first when he outmuscled Sean Monahan at the side of the crease to bang in a puck as it bounced out front off the end boards.

Boston tied it six minutes later. After Alexander Yelesin's point shot from the Bruins blue line was blocked, the puck was corralled by Karson Kuhlman, who sprung Coyle on a breakaway. He cleanly beat Talbot with a move to his forehand.

Boston's Jaroslav Halak, beaten three times on the first four shots, was perfect the rest of the way, making 18 saves to improve to 16-6-6.

Talbot's four goals allowed came on 23 shots. He fell to 9-10-1.

Calgary got off to a fast start when Backlund scored 20 seconds into the game. Noah Hanifin's shot missed the net and Rasmus Andersson put the carom off the goal post before Backlund put it past Halak.

Backlund scored again at 2:34, one-timing a Tobias Rieder saucer pass over Halak's shoulder for his 12th goal of the season and sixth in the last seven games.

Boston got on the scoreboard 24 seconds later. Pastrnak's shot went wide off the skate of Flames defenseman Michael Stone before it was flicked in by Bergeron for his 29th of the season.

Gaudreau restored Calgary's two-goal lead less than a minute later. He drove to the net and had the puck deflect in off the stick of Bruins center David Krejci.

NOTES: Flames F Mark Jankowski played in his 200th career game. ... Flames captain Mark Giordano (hamstring) was on the ice for the optional morning skate as he inches closer to a return. He has missed eight games. ... The Bruins improved to 9-1-1 against the Pacific Division.

Flames: At Detroit on Sunday night.

Bruins: At Vancouver on Saturday night.

