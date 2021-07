Ted S. Warren/AP

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Commissioner Gary Bettman said Friday night the plan is to hold the 2022 NHL draft at Bell Centre in Montreal, which is where the 2020 event was scheduled to take place before the pandemic forced the festivities online.

The 2021 draft was the second to be held virtually with team staff in their home cities. Bettman ran the draft from the NHL Network studio in Secaucus, New Jersey.