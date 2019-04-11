Martin, Bieber lead Cleveland to 4-0 win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Leonys Martin capped a successful return to Detroit with another fine day at the plate.

Martin had three hits, including a solo home run in the third inning, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 4-0 on Thursday. Shane Bieber allowed three hits in seven innings for the Indians, who have won six of seven after taking two of three in this series.

Martin, who played 78 games for Detroit before being traded to Cleveland last season, went 5 for 11 with two homers and a double in the series.

"I really like Comerica Park to play," Martin said. "This is a big park, but at the same time, feel really good in Comerica Park. It's not about the field. I just go to home plate every single at-bat to do my best."

Bieber (1-0) struck out six with one walk, improving to 8-0 on the road in his young career. Martin and Carlos Santana had three hits apiece for the Indians.

"I thought we chased some pitches, but their guy was doing a lot of good things," Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. "He spun it well and he moved it around on us, and when we hit the ball hard, we hit it right at somebody."

Spencer Turnbull (0-2) allowed three runs in four innings.

Turnbull struck out the game's first two hitters before Jake Bauers singled, stole second and scored on Santana's single.

"It's frustrating, because I could have been out of that inning with a little luck, but you have to flush that out of your mind and keep pitching," Turnbull said. "I felt like I didn't give us much of a chance to win the game, and that's something that's going to bother me for the rest of the day. After that, I have to start getting ready for my next start."

Martin made it 2-0 with his homer, then added an RBI single in the fourth. Santana hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Turnbull got some help in the third when left fielder Dustin Peterson made a spectacular diving catch on the warning track.

THE ELEMENTS

It was 43 degrees at game time, and the official attendance for this weekday afternoon matchup was just 13,910.

"It's not a fun day to play baseball," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "It's a little better when you're winning."

At one point, Tigers reliever Blaine Hardy lost his hat during a pitch, and it blew back behind the mound.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: Chris Antonetti, Cleveland's president of baseball operations, said SS Francisco Lindor (right calf) is making progress. "He's at the point of being able to do everything baseball-wise, from taking groundballs to taking batting practice," Antonetti said. "It's just a question of those more aggressive movements and turns. That's a next step." ... Antonetti said 2B Jason Kipnis (right calf) could join the team on this trip. He said RHP Danny Salazar (right shoulder) is able to throw off a mound, and he hopes Salazar can be an option for the Indians later this season. ... Cleveland plans to start RHP Jefry Rodriguez on Saturday after a back problem sidelined RHP Mike Clevinger.

Tigers: OF Nicholas Castellanos missed the game with a toe injury. ... Detroit reinstated OF JaCoby Jones (left shoulder) from the injured list and designated OF Mikie Mahtook for assignment. Mahtook went hitless in 23 at-bats for the Tigers this year.

UP NEXT

Indians: Cleveland heads to Kansas City, where Carlos Carrasco (1-1) starts for the Indians against Brad Keller (1-1) in Friday night's series opener.

Tigers: Detroit's game at Minnesota on Friday night already has been postponed because of expected snow. It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on May 11th. The Tigers plan to start RHP Tyson Ross (1-1) on Saturday against the Twins, weather permitting.

