Big night for Corral, Ole Miss outlasts South Carolina 59-42

Recommended Video:

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matt Corral accounted for five touchdowns, including a go-ahead 91-yard touchdown strike to Elijah Moore in the fourth quarter, as Mississippi rallied to defeat South Carolina 59-42 on Saturday night.

Trailing 42-38, Corral found a wide-open Moore waiting in the middle of the field at the South Carolina 45-yard line. Moore then turned and raced into the end zone to put Ole Miss ahead to stay, 45-42 with 12:02 remaining.

During the play, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin tossed his clipboard 20 yards in the air at the catch and raced up the sidelines 30 yards before stopping to celebrate with a fist pump as Moore completed the game’s decisive play.

Ole Miss (3-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) finished with 708 yards of offense, the most in school history in an SEC game. Corral finished 28 of 32 for 513 yards passing, a school record, including four touchdowns. Corral added a 3-yard touchdown run, while Jerrion Ealy rushed for 84 yards on 17 carries with touchdown runs of 12 and 5 yards.

Moore had 13 receptions for 225 yards, including touchdown catches of 91 and 25 yards, both during the fourth-quarter surge. Lakia Henry had 10 tackles and A.J. Finley had an interception as Ole Miss stopped the final three South Carolina offensive series.

Kevin Harris led South Carolina (2-5, 2-5) with 243 yards rushing on 25 carries, including touchdown runs of 46, 1,1, 44 and 12 yards. The Gamecocks rallied from a 31-21 deficit early in the third quarter to take a 42-38 lead early in the fourth.

Mississippi wide receiver Braylon Sanders (13) makes a catch against South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith, left, in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Mississippi wide receiver Braylon Sanders (13) makes a catch against South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith, left, in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Photo: Bruce Newman, AP Photo: Bruce Newman, AP Image 1 of / 15 Caption Close Big night for Corral, Ole Miss outlasts South Carolina 59-42 1 / 15 Back to Gallery

Collin Hill was 17 of 28 for 230 yards passing with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Shi Smith, who finished with 10 receptions for 117 yards. South Carolina had 548 yards of total offense and linebacker Ernest Jones had a game-high 18 tackles.

THE TAKEAWAY

South Carolina: The noise surrounding the coaching future of Will Muschamp figures to increase. The Gamecocks finish November with two home games that will go a long way in determining postseason hopes and Muschamp’s job status.

Ole Miss: The win checked off a few important boxes, including the first win at home and consecutive wins for the first time this season. With three games remaining, Ole Miss is still in the postseason bowl picture with an opportunity to finish .500 or better. The offense was 7 of 8 in the red zone and 4 of 4 on fourth-down conversions.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: The Gamecocks host Missouri Saturday in the first of a two-game home stand.

Ole Miss: The Rebels visit No. 5 Texas A&M on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25