Bill would make Friday of ACC men's tournament a holiday

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina residents could avoid calling in sick to work or staying home from school to watch one day of the men's and women's Atlantic Coast Conference basketball tournaments under a bill proposed Tuesday.
Democratic Sens. Sarah Crawford of Franklin County, Natalie Murdock of Durham County and DeAndrea Salvador of Mecklenburg County co-authored the legislation, which would designate the Fridays of the men's and women's ACC Tournaments as a state holiday, adding to the 19 state holidays already on the North Carolina calendar.