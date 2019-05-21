Bills DE Jerry Hughes signs two-year extension

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed defensive end Jerry Hughes to a two-year contract extension worth up to $23 million.

A person with direct knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press that Hughes will be guaranteed about $19 million, and could make as much as $23 million should he meet all the incentives. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Bills did not release the contract's value.

Hughes, 30, was about to enter the final year of his contract with the Bills. As Buffalo's No. 1 defensive end, Hughes has 42 sacks over the past six seasons and is coming off a seven-sack season in 2018.

The new contract locks up Hughes through the 2021 season.

Hughes' best statistical years came in 2013 and 2014, when he had 10 sacks in back-to-back seasons.

The Bills acquired the 2010 first-round pick from the Indianapolis Colts for linebacker Kelvin Sheppard in April 2013. After three disappointing years with the Colts, Hughes had a breakout year in his first season in Buffalo.

AP Sports Writer John Wawrow contributed to this story.

