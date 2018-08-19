Bills QB AJ McCarron getting 2nd opinion on shoulder injury





Photo: David Richard, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jamie Meder (98) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback AJ McCarron (10) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Cleveland. The Bills won 19-17. less Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jamie Meder (98) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback AJ McCarron (10) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Cleveland. The Bills won ... more Photo: David Richard, AP Image 2 of 2 Buffalo Bills quarterback AJ McCarron (10) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Cleveland. The Bills won 19-17. Buffalo Bills quarterback AJ McCarron (10) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Cleveland. The Bills won 19-17. Photo: David Richard, AP Bills QB AJ McCarron getting 2nd opinion on shoulder injury 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback AJ McCarron is getting a second opinion to determine the severity of an injury to his throwing shoulder. And veteran defensive tackle Kyle Williams is in jeopardy of missing the start of the regular season with a knee injury.

Coach Sean McDermott declined to provide much more detail Sunday, shortly before the Bills returned to practice two days after both players were hurt in the first half of a 19-17 preseason victory at Cleveland.

McDermott said he couldn't provide an update on McCarron because tests on his right shoulder weren't "totally conclusive." As for Williams, the coach listed the starter as being week to week.

What's clear is that McCarron's injury opens the door for either rookie first-round draft pick, John Allen, or returning backup, Nathan Peterman, to land the starting job in what's been an offseason-long competition.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL