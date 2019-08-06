Bills cornerback EJ Gaines sidelined with groin injury

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills cornerback EJ Gaines is out indefinitely with a groin injury.

Coach Sean McDermott on Tuesday didn't reveal the severity of the injury, but says Gaines is expected to miss a number of weeks. Gaines missed one practice after being hurt Sunday.

He's a fifth-year player who was competing for the starting job opposite Tre'Davious White.

Gaines returned to Buffalo in free agency in March after spending last season with Cleveland. He was limited to playing just six games with the Browns before sustaining a season-ending concussion.

He spent his first three seasons with the Rams before being traded to Buffalo in a deal that sent receiver Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles in August 2017. Gaines started 11 games for the Bills and returned to Buffalo in part because he is familiar with the team's defensive philosophy.

___

