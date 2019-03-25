Bills hope for happy returns after signing cornerback Gaines

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are giving cornerback E.J. Gaines an opportunity to win back his starting job by signing the free agent to a one-year contract.

Gaines returns to Buffalo after spending last season with Cleveland. The 27-year-old played six games with the Browns before going on the injured-reserve list after suffering his second concussion in three weeks.

Acquired by Buffalo in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in August 2017, Gaines was part of a revamped Bills' secondary. He started 11 games opposite then-rookie Tre'Davious White.

Buffalo allowed the second fewest touchdowns passing with 14, and finished tied for sixth in the league with 18 interceptions. The Bills went through a revolving door of starters in attempting to replace Gaines last season. They signed free agent Kevin Johnson earlier this month.

