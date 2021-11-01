Bills seek new stadium funding deal in place by end of year

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Though the Buffalo Bills’ lease on their current stadium doesn’t expire for 21 more months, time is running short on the team reaching a financing agreement with public officials on its proposal to build a new facility.
“If we get to January and there’s no new deal done, you should really be concerned,” Pegula Sports and Entertainment executive vice president Ron Raccuia told The Associated Press over the weekend. PSE is the Bills’ parent company, with Raccuia overseeing stadium negotiations.