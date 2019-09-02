Bills sign ex-Jets quarterback Davis Webb to practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed quarterback Davis Webb to their practice squad, two days after the former third-round draft pick was cut by the New York Jets.

The signing Monday comes with Buffalo preparing for its weekend opener at the Jets.

The 24-year-old quarterback has yet to appear an in NFL game since the Giants drafted him in 2017 and then cut him before the start of last season. He was signed by the Jets but outplayed by Luke Falk this summer.

The Bills needed another quarterback, with starter Josh Allen and backup Matt Barkley their only two.

Also, linebacker Nate Hall and receiver Tyron Johnson were signed to the practice squad.

