Bills sign quarterback Matt Barkley to 2-year extension

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed quarterback Matt Barkley to a two-year contract extension, securing what's been an unsettled backup spot behind rookie Josh Allen.

The signing announced Friday is a reflection of how Barkley performed in winning his one start this season and his role in helping mentor Allen. Coach Sean McDermott this week lauded Barkley for his support of Allen.

On the field, Barkley went 15 of 25 for 232 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-10 win over the New York Jets on Nov. 11. Barkley was Buffalo's third starter in three consecutive games, with Allen missing four games with a sprained right throwing elbow.

Buffalo had signed Barkley only 10 days earlier after veteran backup Derek Anderson sustained a concussion.

The 28-year-old is completing his sixth NFL season since Philadelphia drafted him in the fourth round in 2013 draft out of Southern California.

Barkley has a 2-5 career record. He spent this offseason with Cincinnati before being cut by the Bengals in September after hurting his knee in a preseason game.

___

