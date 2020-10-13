Bills without pair of starters against depleted Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills will be without a couple of starters against the Tennessee Titans who will be playing their first game since Sept. 27 after the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak.

The Bills (4-0) deactivated wide receiver John Brown with a calf injury that limited him in practice, and cornerback Tre'Davious White is out after not practicing with a back issue. Buffalo put its other starting cornerback Levi Wallace on injured reserve last week with an injured left ankle.

The Titans (3-0) activated a couple of players off the reserve/COVID list earlier Tuesday, but both cornerback Kristian Fulton and outside linebacker Kamalei Correa are inactive against Buffalo. Tennessee also scratched outside linebacker Derick Roberson and offensive lineman Daniel Munyer.

Buffalo already had listed linebacker Matt Milano out with a pectoral injury. The Bills likely will be starting Josh Norman and either Taron Johnson or Siran Neal.

Tennessee also promoted offensive lineman David Quessenberry, cornerback Kareem Orr, wide receiver Cody Hollister and linebacker Daren Bates off the practice squad for the game. That brings the Titans' roster to 52 players with seven players, including two from the practice squad, still on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Bills will be without backup left guard Quinton Spain who alerted the team of a sore foot Tuesday, landing him on the inactive list. Both right guard Brian Winter (knee) and left guard Cody Ford (groin) are active after being questionable.

Two Buffalo Bills fans watch as players warm up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The game is the first this season where a limited number of fans are allowed into Nissan Stadium for a Titans game.

Buffalo also scratched running back Zack Moss, who's missing his third straight game with a toe injury despite practicing fully Saturday.

