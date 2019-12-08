Blair scores 21 to lift Georgetown over SMU 91-74

DALLAS (AP) — Jahvon Blair matched his career high with 21 points as Georgetown defeated SMU 91-74 on Saturday night.

Mac McClung had 19 points and seven assists for Georgetown (6-3). Omer Yurtseven added 19 points and Jamorko Pickett had 11 for the visitors.

Kendric Davis had 17 points for the Mustangs (8-1), whose eight-game season-opening winning streak ended. Feron Hunt added 17 points. Tyson Jolly had 16 points and six rebounds.

Georgetown plays Syracuse at home next Saturday. SMU takes on Georgia on the road next Friday.

