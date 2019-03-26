Blazers lose Nurkic to severe leg injury, edge Nets in 2 OTs

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, left, defends against Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, March 25, 2019.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and 16 rebounds before suffering a gruesome left leg injury in the second overtime, and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the Brooklyn Nets 148-144 on Monday night.

Nurkic was hurt when his leg bent awkwardly as he battled for an offensive rebound. His leg was immobilized and he was removed on a stretcher while surrounded by members of both teams.

The Blazers pulled out the game without him to clinch a playoff berth, but the loss of its starting center having his best season could be devastating for a Portland team already playing without injured guard CJ McCollum.

Damian Lillard finished with 31 points and 12 assists for Portland, while D'Angelo Russell had 39 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Brooklyn.