Blue Jays 4, Angels 1

Toronto Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Grndrsn dh 2 0 0 0 Fltcher 2b-rf 4 0 2 0 Pearce ph-dh 2 1 1 3 Trout dh 4 0 1 0 T.Hrnnd lf 5 1 2 1 Upton lf 3 0 1 0 Solarte 3b 4 0 1 0 Vlbuena 3b 4 1 1 1 Morales 1b 2 0 0 0 A.Smmns ss 4 0 1 0 Urshela pr 0 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf-cf 4 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 0 0 0 0 Briceno c 4 0 1 0 Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 Frnndez 1b 4 0 1 0 R.Mrtin c 2 0 1 0 Hrmsllo cf 2 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 Kinsler ph-2b 1 0 0 0 A.Diaz ss 4 1 1 0 D.Trvis 2b 3 1 1 0 Totals 31 4 8 4 Totals 34 1 9 1

Toronto 001 000 003—4 Los Angeles 000 000 010—1

DP_Toronto 2, Los Angeles 3. LOB_Toronto 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Pillar (24). HR_Pearce (4), T.Hernandez (13), Valbuena (9). CS_R.Martin (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Stroman 5 6 0 0 1 5 Loup H,5 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Clippard H,7 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Oh W,3-2 BS,3 1 1 1 1 0 3 Tepera S,6-9 1 0 0 0 0 2 Los Angeles Barria 5 4 1 1 4 5 Bedrosian 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Alvarez 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Anderson L,1-2 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 Morris 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:07. A_40,612 (45,050).