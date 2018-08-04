Blue Jays 7, Mariners 2

Toronto Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Grichuk rf 5 2 4 1 D.Grdon 2b 4 0 0 0 D.Trvis 2b 5 1 2 3 Segura ss 4 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 Haniger rf 4 2 2 0 Morales dh 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 T.Hrnnd lf 4 1 1 0 Seager 3b 4 0 2 1 R.Mrtin c 4 2 2 2 Healy 1b 4 0 1 1 A.Diaz ss 4 1 1 0 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 Maybin cf 3 0 0 0 Pillar cf 3 0 0 1 Heredia lf 3 0 0 0 Totals 37 7 11 7 Totals 34 2 6 2

Toronto 100 120 003—7 Seattle 000 100 001—2

E_Segura (14), A.Diaz (7), Drury (4). DP_Toronto 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Seattle 5. 2B_Grichuk (19), Seager (25). 3B_T.Hernandez (7). HR_D.Travis (7), R.Martin (10). SB_A.Diaz (2). SF_Pillar (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Borucki W,1-2 8 4 1 0 0 2 Giles 1 2 1 1 0 3 Seattle Gonzales L,12-6 7 7 4 4 0 7 Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bradford 1 4 3 3 0 0

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:23. A_30,715 (47,943).