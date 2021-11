LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Allin Blunt had 18 points to lead five UMass Lowell players in double figures as the River Hawks easily beat Fisher College 101-38 on Saturday.

Quinton Mincey added 16 points with 11 rebounds for the River Hawks. Ayinde Hikim chipped in 13, Gregory Hammond had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Everette Hammond had 10.