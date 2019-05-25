Boat cleaning station installed at Lewis and Clark Lake

WEST YANKTON, Neb. (AP) — A boat cleaning station has been installed at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area's Weigand Marina in northern Nebraska.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says Lewis and Clark Lake is infested with zebra mussels and other invasive species. The cleaning station lets people clean, drain and dry their watercrafts upon leaving the lake to prevent the spread of invasive species to other water bodies.

The station is situated in the same parking lot as the fish cleaning station, and is available for free to all boaters. It is lighted for evening and nighttime use.