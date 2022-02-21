Boeheim brothers lead Syracuse past Georgia Tech in OT Feb. 21, 2022 Updated: Feb. 21, 2022 10:20 p.m.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The Boeheim brothers combined for 35 points and Buddy Boeheim hit a key 3-pointer in overtime to lift Syracuse to a 74-73 victory over Georgia Tech on Monday night.
Buddy Boeheim's 3-pointer gave Syrcause a 72-70 lead with 2:17 to go in the extra period. Jimmy Boeheim drew a foul on Syracuse's next possession and made both free throws for a 74-70 lead with 1:56 remaining.