Bonton, Rodman help Washington St. beat Oregon St. 59-55

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Isaac Bonton had 15 points, seven assists and three steals, DJ Rodman scored all his career-high 13 points in the second half, and Washington State beat Oregon State 59-55 on Wednesday night.

Alzaj Kunc and Noah Williams scored 12 points apiece for WSU (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12).

Oregon State scored the final eight first-half points and opened the second with a 7-0 run to open a 10-point lead — matching its largest of the game — and Dearon Tucker made two free throws to make it 39-29 with 14:24 to play. Efe Abogidi answered with a dunk to spark a 24-7 run that gave the Cougars a 53-46 lead. Rodman scored all his points during that stretch and his third 3-pointer capped the spurt with 5:47 to go.

Zach Reichle scored 12 points and Warith Alatishe added 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for Oregon State (2-1, 0-1).

Reichle hit a 3-pointer and Ethan Thompson made 1 of 2 free throws to trim Oregon State's deficit to a point with 59 seconds left. Kunc made two foul shots, and after Reichle missed a 3, Bonton made a free throw to cap the scoring with 6 seconds remaining.

The teams combined to make 2 of 13 from the field in the final 5 minutes.

Bonton, who averaged 15.3 points last season as a junior, made just 4 of 18 from the field and is shooting just 23.7% (14 of 59) this season.

Washington State center Efe Abogidi (0) dunks in front of Oregon State forward Dearon Tucker (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pullman, Wash., Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Washington State won 59-55.

Abogidi, a 6-foot-10 freshman from Nigeria, finished with seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

