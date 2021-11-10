Boras: MLB cancer of trading veterans helped Braves win

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Baseball’s most influential agent said the sport was the victim of a “competitive cancer” caused by teams unloading veterans to accumulate draft picks and said the Atlanta Braves’ World Series title was a direct result of tanking.
In an outdoor news conference in front of a steakhouse at the general managers’ meetings, Boras backed the demands of the players’ association for changes in the collective bargaining agreement that expires Dec. 1. The sport is braced for a lockout that would be baseball’s ninth work stoppage but first since 1995.