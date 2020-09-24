Boris Becker denies criminal bankruptcy claims in London

Recommended Video:

LONDON (AP) — Former tennis star Boris Becker appeared in a London court Thursday, pleading not guilty to a string of criminal charges related to his bankruptcy case.

Becker, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is accused of not complying with orders to disclose financial information and hiding properties in the U.K. and Germany from his bankruptcy trustees.

The 52-year-old faces seven years in jail if convicted.

Becker stood in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and denied 19 charges of failing to disclose money, property and debt between May and June 2017.

Prosecutors alleged he hid his stake of shares in an artificial intelligence company and did not mention bank accounts in Belgium and Guernsey to bankruptcy proceedings.

Becker, who lives in London, is being prosecuted by the Insolvency Service. He was bailed until his next court hearing on Oct.22.

The tennis star became the youngest Wimbledon men’s singles champion in 1985, when he was 17 years old.