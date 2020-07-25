Recommended Video:

Baltimore Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 40 13 17 13
Hays cf 3 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 1 0 1
Mullins cf 0 0 0 0 Martinez dh 5 2 3 3
Santander rf 3 1 1 0 Devers 3b 4 1 0 0
Smith Jr. lf 1 0 0 0 Lucroy c 0 0 0 0
Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 1
Valaika ss-1b 1 0 0 0 Lin ph-ss 1 0 1 0
Núñez dh 4 0 1 1 Pillar rf 5 1 3 3
Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 3 1 2 1
Velazquez ss 1 0 0 0 Araúz 3b 1 0 0 0
Alberto 2b 3 0 1 0 Chavis 1b 4 1 0 0
Ruiz 3b 4 1 1 1 Bradley Jr. cf 4 3 3 2
Severino c 2 0 1 0 Peraza 2b 5 2 4 2
Sisco c 0 0 0 0
D.Stewart lf-rf 3 0 0 0
Baltimore 000 001 100 2
Boston 004 603 00x 13

E_Devers (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Boston 3. LOB_Baltimore 5, Boston 10. 2B_Iglesias (1), Santander (1), Núñez (1), Bradley Jr. 2 (2), Peraza 2 (2), Martinez 2 (2), Pillar (1), Vázquez (1). HR_Ruiz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Milone L,0-1 3 4 4 4 3 5
Carroll 0 1 4 4 3 0
Lakins Sr. 2 5 2 2 0 3
Hess 3 7 3 3 1 1
Boston
Eovaldi W,1-0 6 5 1 1 1 4
Brice 1 1 1 1 0 2
Valdez 2 0 0 0 0 2

Carroll pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Valdez 2 (Hays,Alberto). WP_Milone, Lakins Sr..

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:18. .