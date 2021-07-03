Skip to main content
Sports

Boston 3, Oakland 2

Boston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 6 3 Totals 33 2 4 2
Hernández cf 4 0 1 1 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0
Verdugo lf 5 0 1 1 Andrus ss 4 1 1 1
Bogaerts ss 4 1 0 0 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
Devers dh 4 0 2 1 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 Pinder rf 3 0 0 0
Gonzalez 3b 4 0 0 0 a-Moreland ph 1 0 0 0
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 Brown rf 0 0 0 0
Santana 1b 3 1 1 0 Lowrie 2b 4 1 2 1
Chavis 2b 3 1 0 0 1-Bolt pr 0 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 0 0 0
Schwindel dh 4 0 1 0
Kemp lf 3 0 0 0
Boston 000 110 000 1 3
Oakland 000 000 101 0 2

E_Gonzalez (9). DP_Boston 2, Oakland 2. LOB_Boston 7, Oakland 4. 2B_Devers (25). HR_Lowrie (8), Andrus (1). SB_Gonzalez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Rodríguez 6 1 0 0 2 6
Whitlock, H, 7 2 1 1 1 0 3
Barnes, W, 4-2 1 1 1 1 0 2
Ottavino, S, 6-9 1 1 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Montas 5 2-3 5 2 2 3 3
Wendelken 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 0
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Trivino, L, 3-3 1 1 1 0 0 1

HBP_Montas 2 (Vázquez,Chavis). WP_Montas.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:04. A_32,304 (46,847).