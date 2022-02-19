Boston 3, Ottawa 2

Boston 0 2 0 1 \u2014 3 Ottawa 0 1 1 0 \u2014 2 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Boston, DeBrusk 8 (Studnicka), 2:37. 2, Ottawa, Stutzle 10 (Watson, Zub), 6:45. 3, Boston, Carlo 4 (Coyle, Reilly), 18:54. Third Period_4, Ottawa, Holden 4 (Paul, C.Brown), 16:06. Overtime_5, Boston, Pastrnak 25 (Hall, Reilly), 2:42. Shots on Goal_Boston 11-12-8-2_33. Ottawa 9-11-10-1_31. Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 0; Ottawa 0 of 2. Goalies_Boston, Swayman 10-7-3 (31 shots-29 saves). Ottawa, Forsberg 10-8-2 (33-30). A_5,212 (18,572). T_2:30. Referees_Brian Pochmara, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Kory Nagy.