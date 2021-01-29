Boston Bruins Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, JAN. 29, 2021 Boston Bruins POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 63 Brad Marchand 7 4 6 10 1 2 2 1 0 17 .235 F 37 Patrice Bergeron 7 5 3 8 1 2 3 1 0 32 .156 F 21 Nick Ritchie 7 3 3 6 -2 4 3 0 0 15 .200 F 46 David Krejci 7 0 5 5 0 4 0 0 0 11 .000 D 73 Charlie McAvoy 7 0 5 5 0 8 0 0 0 9 .000 F 13 Charlie Coyle 7 2 2 4 -1 4 0 0 0 10 .200 F 12 Craig Smith 6 2 2 4 2 4 0 0 2 20 .100 D 48 Matt Grzelcyk 5 0 3 3 2 8 0 0 0 13 .000 F 10 Anders Bjork 7 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 3 .000 D 25 Brandon Carlo 7 1 0 1 3 2 0 0 0 8 .125 F 74 Jake DeBrusk 6 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 9 .000 F 11 Trent Frederic 7 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 7 .000 F 52 Sean Kuraly 7 1 0 1 0 8 0 0 1 11 .091 D 55 Jeremy Lauzon 7 0 1 1 -4 2 0 0 0 12 .000 D 86 Kevan Miller 7 0 1 1 -1 7 0 0 0 8 .000 F 23 Jack Studnicka 6 1 0 1 -2 0 0 0 0 6 .167 F 14 Chris Wagner 7 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 14 .071 D 67 Jakub Zboril 7 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 7 .000 D 75 Connor Clifton 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 3 .000 F 28 Ondrej Kase 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 26 Par Lindholm 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 TEAM TOTALS 7 20 35 55 3 67 8 2 3 217 .092 OPPONENT TOTALS 7 13 24 37 -5 53 2 0 2 160 .081 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 40 Tuukka Rask 4 253 2.13 3 1 0 0 9 95 0.905 0 0 0 41 Jaroslav Halak 3 184 1.3 2 0 1 0 4 65 0.938 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 7 439 1.86 5 1 1 0 13 160 .919 20 35 67 OPPONENT TOTALS 7 439 2.86 2 2 3 1 20 217 .908 13 24 53 More for youSportsNo. 19 Arkansas upsets third-ranked UConnBy Doug BonjourSportsFormer UConn star George Springer happy to be closer to homeBy Will Aldam