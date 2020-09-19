Boston College 26, Duke 6
|Boston College
|7
|0
|16
|3
|—
|26
|Duke
|6
|0
|0
|0
|—
|6
BC_D.Bailey 1 run (Longman kick), 7:46.
DUK_Durant 49 run (kick failed), 3:00.
BC_FG Longman 24, 9:24.
BC_Long 9 pass from Jurkovec (kick failed), 2:39.
BC_Flowers 61 pass from Jurkovec (Longman kick), 1:26.
BC_FG Longman 29, 4:54.
___
|BC
|DUK
|First downs
|20
|19
|Rushes-yards
|42-84
|29-133
|Passing
|300
|217
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-23-1
|23-42-2
|Return Yards
|9
|59
|Punts-Avg.
|4-40.0
|4-39.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-3
|Penalties-Yards
|3-32
|4-50
|Time of Possession
|36:18
|23:42
___
RUSHING_Boston College, D.Bailey 18-51, Garwo 5-25, Levy 5-9, Jurkovec 12-7, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Flowers 1-(minus 6). Duke, Jackson 15-73, Durant 5-59, J.Waters 1-6, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Brice 7-(minus 3).
PASSING_Boston College, Jurkovec 17-23-1-300. Duke, Brice 23-42-2-217.
RECEIVING_Boston College, Long 7-93, Flowers 5-162, C.Lewis 1-15, D.Bailey 1-14, Levy 1-10, E.Williams 1-9, Marten 1-(minus 3). Duke, Gray 5-61, Bobo 5-50, D.Smith 3-45, Philyaw-Johnson 3-27, Harding 2-19, Pancol 1-8, Jackson 1-7, Durant 1-4, Calhoun 1-3, J.Waters 1-(minus 7).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Duke, Ham 35.