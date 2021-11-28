Boston College 77, Albany (NY) 65

|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON COLLEGE (5-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Batts
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Soule
|31
|6-11
|5-6
|4-6
|3
|1
|17
|Gakdeng
|14
|3-4
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|2
|6
|Garraud
|31
|1-3
|3-4
|0-2
|7
|0
|6
|Swartz
|26
|1-7
|5-6
|0-3
|3
|1
|7
|Ford
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|VanTimmeren
|21
|7-8
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|3
|15
|Dickens
|31
|8-13
|2-3
|0-5
|4
|2
|21
|Daley
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Ivey
|9
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|1
|Lacey
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Waggoner
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-53
|16-22
|8-26
|19
|13
|77
Percentages: FG 52.830, FT .727.