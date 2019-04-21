Bote lifts Cubs past Diamondbacks 2-1

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood (32) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Chicago.

CHICAGO (AP) — David Bote hit a game-ending RBI single in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs used a terrific performance by Tyler Chatwood to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Sunday.

Led by Chatwood's six sparkling innings, Chicago carried a 1-0 lead into the ninth. But Jarrod Dyson hit a drive to right off Pedro Strop (1-1) with one out, tying it at 1.

The Cubs then got right to work against Archie Bradley (1-2) in the bottom half. Javier Báez led off with a double up the first base line and went to third when Adam Jones fumbled the ball in right.

After Willson Contreras was hit by a pitch, Bote hit a liner back up the middle for his fourth career game-ending hit.

Chatwood allowed two hits in his first outing in 11 days. The right-hander was slated to pitch last Sunday after Jon Lester was sidelined by a left hamstring strain, but the Cubs skipped their open spot in the rotation after their series finale against the Angels was snowed out.

Chatwood was hampered by control issues last season in his first year with Chicago, but he had no problems against the Diamondbacks. He threw 44 of his 71 pitches for strikes, and each of his two walks was erased by double plays.

Robbie Ray (0-2) was almost as good as Chatwood, allowing four hits in six innings in perhaps his best start so far this year. But he got into a little trouble in the sixth.

The left-hander hit Anthony Rizzo with two out, and Báez followed with a drive into the gap in right-center for an RBI triple. Ray then struck out Contreras looking, ending the inning.

Rizzo had two hits for Chicago, which won for the seventh time in nine games.

JUST IN CASE

The Cubs recalled right-hander Alec Mills from Triple-A Iowa to provide some length in case Chatwood faltered, but Mills wasn't needed. Left-hander Randy Rosario was sent down to make room on the roster.

MINOR MOVES

The Diamondbacks recalled right-hander Jimmie Sherfy from the Triple-A Reno. Sherfy had no record and a 1.65 ERA in 15 appearances with Arizona last year.

Sherfy replaced Taylor Clarke, who was sent down after an impressive performance in Saturday's 6-0 victory. Clarke worked three innings and singled in the eighth to become the first pitcher with a save and a hit in his major league debut since saves became an official stat in 1969, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: 1B Christian Walker was out of the starting lineup because of a hip pointer. Walker got hurt on a play at the plate during Saturday's win. He finished with a career-high four hits. "He's OK," manager Torey Lovullo said. "I just made the decision to give him a rest based on how he was feeling and what I got from the medical team."

Cubs: The next step for Lester is a bullpen session on Monday or Tuesday. If all goes well, he could come off the injured list to start Thursday against the Dodgers. ... LHP Mike Montgomery (mild left lat strain) is scheduled to make his second rehab start Monday with Double-A Tennessee. He pitched two scoreless innings for Single-A South Bend on Wednesday. "I felt really good after my last outing," Montgomery said. "Kind of even better the last couple days." It has been a whirlwind stretch for Montgomery, who celebrated the birth of his son, Max, with wife, Stephanie, on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Zack Godley (1-1, 6.26 ERA) pitches Monday night in the opener of a four-game set at Pittsburgh. Godley allowed two runs in six-plus innings in a no-decision at Atlanta on Wednesday night. Joe Musgrove (1-1, 0.81 ERA) gets the ball for the Pirates.

Cubs: Following an off day, José Quintana (2-1, 3.43 ERA) starts Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers. The left-hander tossed 14 scoreless innings over his previous two outings, striking out 18 against just one walk. Kenta Maeda (3-1, 3.80 ERA) pitches for Los Angeles.

