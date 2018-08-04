https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Braves-2-Mets-1-13131130.php
Braves 2, Mets 1
|Atlanta
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acuna lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Nimmo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Btsta 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cnforto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jcksn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Ryes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|A.Rsrio ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Clbrson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Msoraco c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|deGrom p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|An.Sanc p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Flhrt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|Atlanta
|010
|010
|000—2
|New York
|001
|000
|000—1
E_Camargo (7). DP_Atlanta 1, New York 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, New York 4. 2B_Acuna (15), Albies (32), A.Rosario (17). HR_Camargo (13).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Sanchez W,6-3
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Winkler H,18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Biddle H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minter S,8-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|deGrom L,5-7
|8
|6
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Swarzak
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:26. A_25,101 (41,922).
