Braves 4, Dodgers 1

Los Angeles Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Tylor ss 4 1 1 0 Acuna lf 3 0 0 0 M.Mchdo 3b 4 0 1 1 Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 M.Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 3 1 1 0 K.Hrnan cf 3 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 2 3 3 Goeddel p 0 0 0 0 Suzuki c 4 0 1 1 Muncy 1b 2 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 Dan.Hds p 0 0 0 0 Incarte cf 4 0 2 0 Pderson cf 1 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 Grandal c 3 0 0 0 Newcomb p 3 0 0 0 Puig rf 2 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Frsythe 2b 3 0 0 0 Strplng p 1 0 0 0 Bllnger 1b 2 0 0 0 Totals 29 1 2 1 Totals 32 4 8 4

Los Angeles 000 000 001—1 Atlanta 202 000 00x—4

LOB_Los Angeles 2, Atlanta 6. 2B_Markakis (32), Suzuki (16), Inciarte (16). HR_Markakis (11). SB_Acuna (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Stripling L,8-3 4 7 4 4 1 5 Hudson 2 0 0 0 0 2 Goeddel 2 1 0 0 1 2 Atlanta Newcomb W,10-5 8 2-3 1 1 1 1 8 Winkler 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_2:47. A_40,303 (41,149).